What Can You Do With This Automation?
Build a continuous feedback loop:
- Feedback Capture: Collect feedback via embedded forms.
- AI Sentiment: Analyze feedback sentiment automatically.
- Smart Routing: Route critical feedback immediately.
- Task Creation: Convert actionable feedback into tasks.
- Trend Analysis: Weekly feedback summary reports.
Use Cases
- Product Teams: Prioritize based on user feedback.
- UX Designers: Identify usability issues.
- Marketing: Collect testimonials from happy users.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Embed feedback form on your website.
- Configure AI sentiment analysis.
- Enable the toggle to activate.