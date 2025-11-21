download dots
💬 Website Feedback Collector with AI

Collect and analyze user feedback from your website with AI sentiment analysis and automated routing to product teams.

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Build a continuous feedback loop:

  • Feedback Capture: Collect feedback via embedded forms.
  • AI Sentiment: Analyze feedback sentiment automatically.
  • Smart Routing: Route critical feedback immediately.
  • Task Creation: Convert actionable feedback into tasks.
  • Trend Analysis: Weekly feedback summary reports.

Use Cases

  • Product Teams: Prioritize based on user feedback.
  • UX Designers: Identify usability issues.
  • Marketing: Collect testimonials from happy users.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Embed feedback form on your website.
  • Configure AI sentiment analysis.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.