What Can You Do With This Automation?
Create a continuous improvement system:
- AI Sentiment: Detect positive/negative feedback.
- Smart Routing: Route critical feedback immediately.
- Task Creation: Convert feedback into tasks.
- Trend Reporting: Generate weekly summaries.
Use Cases
- Product Teams: Prioritize based on user feedback.
- Customer Success: Address unhappy customers quickly.
- Marketing: Collect testimonials from satisfied customers.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Set up form trigger for feedback collection.
- Configure AI sentiment analysis.
- Enable the toggle to activate.