💬 Customer Feedback Loop with AI

Turn feedback into action with AI sentiment analysis and improvement workflows.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Create a continuous improvement system:

  • AI Sentiment: Detect positive/negative feedback.
  • Smart Routing: Route critical feedback immediately.
  • Task Creation: Convert feedback into tasks.
  • Trend Reporting: Generate weekly summaries.

Use Cases

  • Product Teams: Prioritize based on user feedback.
  • Customer Success: Address unhappy customers quickly.
  • Marketing: Collect testimonials from satisfied customers.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Set up form trigger for feedback collection.
  • Configure AI sentiment analysis.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.