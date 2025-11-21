download dots
🚀 SaaS Landing Page Lead Capture with AI

Convert website visitors into qualified leads with automated form capture, AI enrichment, and CRM integration for SaaS companies.

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Build a high-converting lead capture system:

  • Form Capture: Automatically capture leads from your landing page.
  • AI Enrichment: Enrich leads with company data via Apollo.
  • Lead Scoring: AI scores leads based on profile and behavior.
  • CRM Integration: Create HubSpot contacts with enriched data.
  • Instant Notification: Alert sales team via Slack for hot leads.

Use Cases

  • SaaS Companies: Capture and qualify trial signups.
  • Startups: Build lead pipeline from day one.
  • Marketing Teams: Track campaign conversions automatically.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Connect your Webflow or landing page form.
  • Configure AI enrichment and lead scoring.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.