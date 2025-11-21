What Can You Do With This Automation?
Build a high-converting lead capture system:
- Form Capture: Automatically capture leads from your landing page.
- AI Enrichment: Enrich leads with company data via Apollo.
- Lead Scoring: AI scores leads based on profile and behavior.
- CRM Integration: Create HubSpot contacts with enriched data.
- Instant Notification: Alert sales team via Slack for hot leads.
Use Cases
- SaaS Companies: Capture and qualify trial signups.
- Startups: Build lead pipeline from day one.
- Marketing Teams: Track campaign conversions automatically.
Related Automations
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Connect your Webflow or landing page form.
- Configure AI enrichment and lead scoring.
- Enable the toggle to activate.