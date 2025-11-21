download dots
Categories

🎯 Full Funnel Lead Automation with AI

Transform website visitors into qualified leads with AI-powered scoring, CRM integration, and automated nurture sequences that 10x your lead processing speed.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Build an intelligent lead funnel that works 24/7:

  • Enrich Lead Data: Automatically gather company info using Apollo.
  • AI Lead Scoring: Categorize leads as Hot, Warm, or Cold.
  • Smart Routing: Route high-value leads to sales reps instantly.
  • CRM Integration: Create HubSpot contacts with enriched data.

Use Cases

  • SaaS Companies: Convert trial signups into paying customers.
  • Agencies: Qualify inbound inquiries and route to account managers.
  • B2B Sales: Prioritize outreach based on AI-scored lead quality.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Connect your Webflow/Typeform trigger for lead capture.
  • Configure Apollo enrichment and AI categorization.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.