What Can You Do With This Automation?
Build an intelligent lead funnel that works 24/7:
- Enrich Lead Data: Automatically gather company info using Apollo.
- AI Lead Scoring: Categorize leads as Hot, Warm, or Cold.
- Smart Routing: Route high-value leads to sales reps instantly.
- CRM Integration: Create HubSpot contacts with enriched data.
Use Cases
- SaaS Companies: Convert trial signups into paying customers.
- Agencies: Qualify inbound inquiries and route to account managers.
- B2B Sales: Prioritize outreach based on AI-scored lead quality.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Connect your Webflow/Typeform trigger for lead capture.
- Configure Apollo enrichment and AI categorization.
- Enable the toggle to activate.