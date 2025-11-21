download dots
📅 Smart Appointment Scheduler with AI

Automate appointment booking with confirmations, reminders, and post-meeting follow-ups.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Build a complete scheduling system:

  • Booking Integration: Connect Calendly or booking forms.
  • Confirmation Emails: Instant booking confirmations.
  • Reminder Sequence: 24h and 2h reminders.
  • Prep Documents: Auto-generate meeting prep.
  • Follow-Up Automation: Post-meeting thank-you and next steps.

Use Cases

  • Consultants: Manage client consultations.
  • Healthcare: Appointment scheduling and reminders.
  • Sales Teams: Demo and discovery call management.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Connect Calendly or Google Calendar.
  • Configure reminder timing.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.