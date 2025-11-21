📅 Smart Appointment Scheduler with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Build a complete scheduling system:
- Booking Integration: Connect Calendly or booking forms.
- Confirmation Emails: Instant booking confirmations.
- Reminder Sequence: 24h and 2h reminders.
- Prep Documents: Auto-generate meeting prep.
- Follow-Up Automation: Post-meeting thank-you and next steps.
Use Cases
- Consultants: Manage client consultations.
- Healthcare: Appointment scheduling and reminders.
- Sales Teams: Demo and discovery call management.
Related Automations
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Connect Calendly or Google Calendar.
- Configure reminder timing.
- Enable the toggle to activate.