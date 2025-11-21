download dots
Categories

📅 Meeting Intelligence System with AI

Save 30 minutes per meeting with automated research and AI-generated prep docs.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Transform meeting preparation:

  • Automated Research: Pull company info about attendees.
  • Prep Doc Generation: Create talking points.
  • Agenda Creation: Generate smart agendas.
  • Follow-up Automation: Send thank-you emails.

Use Cases

  • Sales Teams: Prepare for prospect calls with research.
  • Executives: Get briefed on meeting attendees.
  • Recruiters: Prepare for interviews with context.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Connect Calendly invitee_created trigger.
  • Configure AI research and document generation.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.