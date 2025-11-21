What Can You Do With This Automation?
Transform meeting preparation:
- Automated Research: Pull company info about attendees.
- Prep Doc Generation: Create talking points.
- Agenda Creation: Generate smart agendas.
- Follow-up Automation: Send thank-you emails.
Use Cases
- Sales Teams: Prepare for prospect calls with research.
- Executives: Get briefed on meeting attendees.
- Recruiters: Prepare for interviews with context.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Connect Calendly invitee_created trigger.
- Configure AI research and document generation.
- Enable the toggle to activate.