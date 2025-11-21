💸 Expense Tracking Automation with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Master expense management:
- Auto-Categorization: AI sorts expenses by type.
- Receipt Logging: Track all transactions.
- Budget Monitoring: Alerts when approaching limits.
- Monthly Reports: Automated expense summaries.
- Tax Preparation: Organized records for tax time.
Use Cases
- Small Businesses: Track operational expenses.
- Freelancers: Manage business expenses.
- Families: Household budget management.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Connect expense data sources.
- Configure budget thresholds.
- Enable the toggle to activate.