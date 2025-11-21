download dots
💸 Expense Tracking Automation with AI

Track expenses automatically with AI categorization, budget alerts, and monthly reports.

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Master expense management:

  • Auto-Categorization: AI sorts expenses by type.
  • Receipt Logging: Track all transactions.
  • Budget Monitoring: Alerts when approaching limits.
  • Monthly Reports: Automated expense summaries.
  • Tax Preparation: Organized records for tax time.

Use Cases

  • Small Businesses: Track operational expenses.
  • Freelancers: Manage business expenses.
  • Families: Household budget management.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Connect expense data sources.
  • Configure budget thresholds.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.