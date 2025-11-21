download dots
🎉 AI Prompt to Event Portal Converter

Convert event details into a complete management portal with registration and attendee coordination.
✨ AI-powered converters
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Edit & download for free
🚀 Share & publish anywhere

Transform your event requirements into a full management portal. Describe your event type and registration needs—get a complete portal.

Use Cases

Conference Organizers

  • Create registration flows with ticket tiers
  • Build session schedules with speaker information

Workshop Hosts

  • Set up registration with capacity limits
  • Share pre-event materials and requirements

How To Use This Converter

  • Go to Taskade App Generator
  • Describe your event type and registration needs
  • AI creates an event portal with your specifications