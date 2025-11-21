download dots
💼 AI Prompt to CRM Dashboard Converter

Convert your sales process description into a vibrant CRM dashboard with lead tracking, deal pipelines, and performance analytics.
✨ AI-powered converters
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Edit & download for free
🚀 Share & publish anywhere

Transform your sales workflow description into a complete CRM dashboard. Describe your lead sources, deal stages, and team structure—get a neon-styled CRM with pipelines and analytics.

Use Cases

Sales Teams

  • Describe your sales stages and get matching pipeline views
  • Define your metrics and receive automated tracking dashboards

Entrepreneurs

  • Start with a simple CRM and scale as you grow
  • Track leads, customers, and follow-ups in one place

How To Use This Converter

  • Go to Taskade App Generator
  • Describe your sales process and tracking needs
  • AI creates a CRM dashboard with pipelines and analytics