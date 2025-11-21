download dots
🏠 Real Estate Lead Funnel with AI

Capture property inquiries, qualify buyers and sellers, and route leads to agents with automated follow-up sequences.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Build a complete real estate lead funnel:

  • Property Inquiry Capture: Capture leads from property pages.
  • Buyer/Seller Qualification: AI qualifies lead intent.
  • Agent Routing: Route to appropriate agent by area/specialty.
  • Drip Campaigns: Automated nurture email sequences.
  • Showing Scheduler: Integrate with Calendly for appointments.

Use Cases

  • Real Estate Agents: Capture and nurture buyer leads.
  • Brokerages: Distribute leads to agent teams.
  • Property Developers: Generate interest for new listings.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Connect your real estate website forms.
  • Configure lead routing rules.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.