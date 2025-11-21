What Can You Do With This Automation?
Build a complete real estate lead funnel:
- Property Inquiry Capture: Capture leads from property pages.
- Buyer/Seller Qualification: AI qualifies lead intent.
- Agent Routing: Route to appropriate agent by area/specialty.
- Drip Campaigns: Automated nurture email sequences.
- Showing Scheduler: Integrate with Calendly for appointments.
Use Cases
- Real Estate Agents: Capture and nurture buyer leads.
- Brokerages: Distribute leads to agent teams.
- Property Developers: Generate interest for new listings.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Connect your real estate website forms.
- Configure lead routing rules.
- Enable the toggle to activate.