What Can You Do With This Automation?
Build a donor management system:
- Donation Capture: Process donations via Stripe.
- Thank-You Automation: Instant personalized thank-you emails.
- Donor Tracking: Log all donations to CRM.
- Impact Reporting: Generate monthly impact reports.
- Recurring Management: Handle recurring donation reminders.
Use Cases
- Nonprofits: Manage donor relationships efficiently.
- Charities: Track donations and send tax receipts.
- Foundations: Report on fund utilization.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Connect Stripe for donation processing.
- Configure thank-you email templates.
- Enable the toggle to activate.