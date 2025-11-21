download dots
💝 Nonprofit Donation Flow with AI

Streamline donation processing with automated thank-you emails, donor tracking, and impact reporting for nonprofits.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Build a donor management system:

  • Donation Capture: Process donations via Stripe.
  • Thank-You Automation: Instant personalized thank-you emails.
  • Donor Tracking: Log all donations to CRM.
  • Impact Reporting: Generate monthly impact reports.
  • Recurring Management: Handle recurring donation reminders.

Use Cases

  • Nonprofits: Manage donor relationships efficiently.
  • Charities: Track donations and send tax receipts.
  • Foundations: Report on fund utilization.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Connect Stripe for donation processing.
  • Configure thank-you email templates.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.