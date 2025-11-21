What Can You Do With This Automation?
Build intelligent e-commerce support:
- Inquiry Capture: Capture product questions from website.
- AI Categorization: Sort by type (stock, shipping, returns).
- Smart Response: AI-generated answers from product catalog.
- Escalation: Route complex issues to support team.
- Order Linking: Connect inquiries to order history.
Use Cases
- E-commerce Stores: Handle pre-sales questions.
- Retailers: Manage stock and availability inquiries.
- Dropshippers: Coordinate with suppliers.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Connect your e-commerce platform.
- Configure AI response templates.
- Enable the toggle to activate.