🛒 E-commerce Inquiry Handler with AI

Handle product inquiries, stock questions, and support requests from your e-commerce site with intelligent routing.

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Build intelligent e-commerce support:

  • Inquiry Capture: Capture product questions from website.
  • AI Categorization: Sort by type (stock, shipping, returns).
  • Smart Response: AI-generated answers from product catalog.
  • Escalation: Route complex issues to support team.
  • Order Linking: Connect inquiries to order history.

Use Cases

  • E-commerce Stores: Handle pre-sales questions.
  • Retailers: Manage stock and availability inquiries.
  • Dropshippers: Coordinate with suppliers.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Connect your e-commerce platform.
  • Configure AI response templates.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.