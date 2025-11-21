download dots
🎯 Webflow Lead Capture to CRM with AI

Automatically capture Webflow form submissions, enrich with Apollo data, and create qualified leads in HubSpot with personalized follow-up sequences.

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Capture all Webflow form submissions automatically

  • Enrich leads with Apollo company and contact data

  • AI-score leads for qualification

  • Create HubSpot contacts and deals

  • Trigger personalized email nurture sequences

Automation Flow

Trigger: Webflow New Form Submission

Actions:

  1. Parse form data
  2. Enrich with Apollo
  3. AI Qualify and score lead
  4. Create HubSpot contact
  5. Branch: Hot lead → create deal + notify sales

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Webflow, Apollo, and HubSpot

  • Configure scoring criteria

  • Enable the toggle to activate