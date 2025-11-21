What Can You Do With This Automation?
Capture all Webflow form submissions automatically
Enrich leads with Apollo company and contact data
AI-score leads for qualification
Create HubSpot contacts and deals
Trigger personalized email nurture sequences
Automation Flow
Trigger: Webflow New Form Submission
Actions:
- Parse form data
- Enrich with Apollo
- AI Qualify and score lead
- Create HubSpot contact
- Branch: Hot lead → create deal + notify sales
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Webflow, Apollo, and HubSpot
Configure scoring criteria
Enable the toggle to activate