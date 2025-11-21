download dots
Categories

📬 Webflow Contact Form Handler with AI

Process contact form submissions with automated response emails, team notifications, and task creation for follow-up.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Send instant auto-response to form submitters

  • Notify team in Slack with form details

  • Create follow-up task with contact info

  • Log all inquiries to Google Sheets

  • Route to appropriate team based on inquiry type

Automation Flow

Trigger: Webflow New Form Submission (Contact form)

Actions:

  1. Send thank you email to submitter
  2. Post to #inquiries Slack channel
  3. Create follow-up task
  4. Log to tracking spreadsheet
  5. Branch by inquiry type for routing

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Webflow, Gmail, and Slack

  • Configure auto-response email

  • Enable the toggle to activate