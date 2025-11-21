What Can You Do With This Automation?
Send instant auto-response to form submitters
Notify team in Slack with form details
Create follow-up task with contact info
Log all inquiries to Google Sheets
Route to appropriate team based on inquiry type
Automation Flow
Trigger: Webflow New Form Submission (Contact form)
Actions:
- Send thank you email to submitter
- Post to #inquiries Slack channel
- Create follow-up task
- Log to tracking spreadsheet
- Branch by inquiry type for routing
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Webflow, Gmail, and Slack
Configure auto-response email
Enable the toggle to activate