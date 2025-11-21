download dots
📲 RSS to Social Media Pipeline with AI

Turn RSS content into social media posts automatically. AI adapts articles for Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook with proper formatting and hashtags.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Monitor content feeds for shareable articles

  • AI-generate platform-specific posts

  • Add relevant hashtags and mentions

  • Schedule posts for optimal times

  • Track engagement and adjust strategy

Automation Flow

Trigger: RSS New Item

Actions:

  1. AI Summarize article key points
  2. AI Generate Twitter post with hashtags
  3. AI Generate LinkedIn post (longer form)
  4. Post to Twitter
  5. Post to LinkedIn

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Add RSS feed sources

  • Connect social media accounts

  • Enable the toggle to activate