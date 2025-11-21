What Can You Do With This Automation?
Monitor content feeds for shareable articles
AI-generate platform-specific posts
Add relevant hashtags and mentions
Schedule posts for optimal times
Track engagement and adjust strategy
Automation Flow
Trigger: RSS New Item
Actions:
- AI Summarize article key points
- AI Generate Twitter post with hashtags
- AI Generate LinkedIn post (longer form)
- Post to Twitter
- Post to LinkedIn
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Add RSS feed sources
Connect social media accounts
Enable the toggle to activate