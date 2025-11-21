What Can You Do With This Automation?
Monitor multiple RSS feeds for new content
AI-filter for relevance to your industry
Generate executive summaries of key articles
Post highlights to team Slack channel
Build searchable knowledge base of curated content
Automation Flow
Trigger: RSS New Item (multiple feeds)
Actions:
- AI Analyze content relevance
- Filter: If relevant → continue
- AI Generate summary and key points
- Create knowledge base entry
- Post summary to #industry-news Slack
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Add your RSS feed URLs
Configure relevance criteria
Enable the toggle to activate