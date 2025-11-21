download dots
Categories

📰 Industry News Curator with AI

Monitor industry RSS feeds and automatically curate relevant content with AI summaries. Share highlights to Slack and build a searchable knowledge base.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Monitor multiple RSS feeds for new content

  • AI-filter for relevance to your industry

  • Generate executive summaries of key articles

  • Post highlights to team Slack channel

  • Build searchable knowledge base of curated content

Automation Flow

Trigger: RSS New Item (multiple feeds)

Actions:

  1. AI Analyze content relevance
  2. Filter: If relevant → continue
  3. AI Generate summary and key points
  4. Create knowledge base entry
  5. Post summary to #industry-news Slack

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Add your RSS feed URLs

  • Configure relevance criteria

  • Enable the toggle to activate