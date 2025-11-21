What Can You Do With This Automation?
Monitor competitor RSS feeds for new posts
AI-analyze content topics and angles
Identify trending themes and gaps
Alert content team to new competitor content
Build competitive intelligence database
Automation Flow
Trigger: RSS New Item (competitor feeds)
Actions:
- AI Analyze topic and key themes
- Compare to your content library
- Identify content gaps/opportunities
- Create content idea task if gap found
- Post alert to #competitive-intel Slack
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Add competitor RSS feeds
Configure content gap analysis
Enable the toggle to activate