download dots
Categories

🔍 Competitor Blog Monitor with AI

Track competitor blogs and receive alerts when new content is published. AI-analyze topics and trends to inform your content strategy.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Monitor competitor RSS feeds for new posts

  • AI-analyze content topics and angles

  • Identify trending themes and gaps

  • Alert content team to new competitor content

  • Build competitive intelligence database

Automation Flow

Trigger: RSS New Item (competitor feeds)

Actions:

  1. AI Analyze topic and key themes
  2. Compare to your content library
  3. Identify content gaps/opportunities
  4. Create content idea task if gap found
  5. Post alert to #competitive-intel Slack

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Add competitor RSS feeds

  • Configure content gap analysis

  • Enable the toggle to activate