📊 Weekly Business Report with AI

Generate comprehensive weekly business reports with KPIs, trends, and AI insights automatically compiled from multiple data sources.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Executive-ready weekly insights:

  • Data Aggregation: Pull from multiple sources.

  • KPI Calculation: Compute key metrics.

  • Trend Analysis: AI identifies patterns.

  • Recommendation Generation: Suggest actions.

  • Stakeholder Distribution: Email to leadership.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Schedule Weekly (Monday 8 AM)

Actions:

  1. Query data from sheets, CRM, payments
  2. Calculate KPIs and comparisons
  3. AI analyze trends and patterns
  4. Generate recommendations
  5. Create report and distribute

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Configure data sources

  • Set up report template and recipients

  • Enable the toggle to activate