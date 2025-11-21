What Can You Do With This Automation?
Executive-ready weekly insights:
Data Aggregation: Pull from multiple sources.
KPI Calculation: Compute key metrics.
Trend Analysis: AI identifies patterns.
Recommendation Generation: Suggest actions.
Stakeholder Distribution: Email to leadership.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Schedule Weekly (Monday 8 AM)
Actions:
- Query data from sheets, CRM, payments
- Calculate KPIs and comparisons
- AI analyze trends and patterns
- Generate recommendations
- Create report and distribute
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Configure data sources
Set up report template and recipients
Enable the toggle to activate