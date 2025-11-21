download dots
👥 Team Performance Dashboard with AI

Track team productivity with automated metrics collection, performance scoring, and weekly insights delivered to managers.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Data-driven team management:

  • Task Completion: Track completion rates.

  • Time Analysis: Monitor time on projects.

  • Workload Balance: Identify overloaded members.

  • Performance Trends: Weekly comparisons.

  • Manager Insights: AI recommendations.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Schedule Weekly

Actions:

  1. Gather task data for all team members
  2. Calculate completion and productivity metrics
  3. Analyze workload distribution
  4. Generate performance insights
  5. Distribute to team leads and managers

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Define team members to track

  • Configure metrics and thresholds

  • Enable the toggle to activate