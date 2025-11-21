What Can You Do With This Automation?
Data-driven team management:
Task Completion: Track completion rates.
Time Analysis: Monitor time on projects.
Workload Balance: Identify overloaded members.
Performance Trends: Weekly comparisons.
Manager Insights: AI recommendations.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Schedule Weekly
Actions:
- Gather task data for all team members
- Calculate completion and productivity metrics
- Analyze workload distribution
- Generate performance insights
- Distribute to team leads and managers
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Define team members to track
Configure metrics and thresholds
Enable the toggle to activate