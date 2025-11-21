download dots
📋 Project Status Summary with AI

Automatically compile project status updates across your portfolio with progress tracking, milestone alerts, and stakeholder reports.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Portfolio-level visibility:

  • Status Collection: Gather from all projects.

  • Progress Tracking: Calculate completion rates.

  • Milestone Alerts: Flag upcoming deadlines.

  • Risk Identification: Detect at-risk projects.

  • Executive Summary: AI-generated overview.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Schedule Weekly

Actions:

  1. Query status from all active projects
  2. Calculate progress and health scores
  3. Identify milestones and risks
  4. AI generate executive summary
  5. Email to project leadership

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Configure project portfolio

  • Set up stakeholder distribution

  • Enable the toggle to activate