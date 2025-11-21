What Can You Do With This Automation?
Portfolio-level visibility:
Status Collection: Gather from all projects.
Progress Tracking: Calculate completion rates.
Milestone Alerts: Flag upcoming deadlines.
Risk Identification: Detect at-risk projects.
Executive Summary: AI-generated overview.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Schedule Weekly
Actions:
- Query status from all active projects
- Calculate progress and health scores
- Identify milestones and risks
- AI generate executive summary
- Email to project leadership
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Configure project portfolio
Set up stakeholder distribution
Enable the toggle to activate