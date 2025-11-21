download dots
Categories

🎯 Market Intelligence Brief with AI

Stay ahead with automated daily competitive intelligence, market news, and trend analysis delivered to your team.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Competitive awareness on autopilot:

  • News Monitoring: Track industry news.

  • Competitor Watch: Monitor competitor moves.

  • Trend Detection: AI identifies patterns.

  • Opportunity Alerts: Flag relevant developments.

  • Team Distribution: Daily digest to stakeholders.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Schedule Daily (7 AM)

Actions:

  1. Search web for industry keywords
  2. Monitor competitor websites/news
  3. AI analyze and summarize findings
  4. Identify actionable opportunities
  5. Post brief to strategy channel

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Configure industry and competitor keywords

  • Set up distribution channel

  • Enable the toggle to activate