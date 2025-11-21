What Can You Do With This Automation?
Competitive awareness on autopilot:
News Monitoring: Track industry news.
Competitor Watch: Monitor competitor moves.
Trend Detection: AI identifies patterns.
Opportunity Alerts: Flag relevant developments.
Team Distribution: Daily digest to stakeholders.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Schedule Daily (7 AM)
Actions:
- Search web for industry keywords
- Monitor competitor websites/news
- AI analyze and summarize findings
- Identify actionable opportunities
- Post brief to strategy channel
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Configure industry and competitor keywords
Set up distribution channel
Enable the toggle to activate