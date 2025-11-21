download dots
📦 Inventory Status Alert System with AI

Monitor inventory levels and generate automated alerts when stock runs low, with reorder recommendations and supplier notifications.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Never run out of stock:

  • Level Monitoring: Track inventory continuously.

  • Low Stock Alerts: Notify before stockouts.

  • Reorder Calculation: Suggest order quantities.

  • Supplier Contact: Auto-email suppliers.

  • Trend Tracking: Monitor consumption rates.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Schedule Daily (6 AM)

Actions:

  1. Query inventory levels from sheets
  2. Identify items below threshold
  3. Calculate recommended reorder
  4. Send alerts to operations team
  5. Auto-email suppliers for critical items

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Set up inventory tracking sheet

  • Configure reorder thresholds

  • Enable the toggle to activate