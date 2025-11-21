📦 Inventory Status Alert System with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Never run out of stock:
Level Monitoring: Track inventory continuously.
Low Stock Alerts: Notify before stockouts.
Reorder Calculation: Suggest order quantities.
Supplier Contact: Auto-email suppliers.
Trend Tracking: Monitor consumption rates.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Schedule Daily (6 AM)
Actions:
- Query inventory levels from sheets
- Identify items below threshold
- Calculate recommended reorder
- Send alerts to operations team
- Auto-email suppliers for critical items
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Set up inventory tracking sheet
Configure reorder thresholds
Enable the toggle to activate