What Can You Do With This Automation?
Streamline month-end close:
Data Collection: Aggregate from all sources.
Reconciliation: Check for discrepancies.
Report Generation: P&L, balance, cash flow.
Variance Analysis: Compare to budget/forecast.
Distribution: Send to finance leadership.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Schedule Monthly (last day)
Actions:
- Pull data from Stripe, sheets, CRM
- Run reconciliation checks
- Calculate financial metrics
- AI analyze variances
- Generate and distribute reports
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Connect all financial data sources
Configure report templates
Enable the toggle to activate