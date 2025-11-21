download dots
💰 Financial Close Report with AI

Automate month-end financial reporting with data aggregation, reconciliation checks, and AI-generated financial summaries.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Streamline month-end close:

  • Data Collection: Aggregate from all sources.

  • Reconciliation: Check for discrepancies.

  • Report Generation: P&L, balance, cash flow.

  • Variance Analysis: Compare to budget/forecast.

  • Distribution: Send to finance leadership.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Schedule Monthly (last day)

Actions:

  1. Pull data from Stripe, sheets, CRM
  2. Run reconciliation checks
  3. Calculate financial metrics
  4. AI analyze variances
  5. Generate and distribute reports

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Connect all financial data sources

  • Configure report templates

  • Enable the toggle to activate