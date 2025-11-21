🌅 Daily Standup Automation with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Replace standup meetings with automation:
Update Collection: Gather what each person did/will do.
Blocker Detection: Identify and flag blockers.
AI Summary: Compile into digestible format.
Slack Distribution: Post to team channel.
Async Response: Allow comments and questions.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Schedule Daily (9 AM)
Actions:
- Send update request to team members
- Collect responses over 30 minutes
- AI summarize all updates
- Identify blockers and risks
- Post standup summary to Slack
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Set up standup collection form
Connect Slack for distribution
Enable the toggle to activate