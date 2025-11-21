download dots
Categories

🌅 Daily Standup Automation with AI

Automate daily standups by collecting team updates, AI summarizing progress, and posting to Slack—saving standup meeting time.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Replace standup meetings with automation:

  • Update Collection: Gather what each person did/will do.

  • Blocker Detection: Identify and flag blockers.

  • AI Summary: Compile into digestible format.

  • Slack Distribution: Post to team channel.

  • Async Response: Allow comments and questions.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Schedule Daily (9 AM)

Actions:

  1. Send update request to team members
  2. Collect responses over 30 minutes
  3. AI summarize all updates
  4. Identify blockers and risks
  5. Post standup summary to Slack

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Set up standup collection form

  • Connect Slack for distribution

  • Enable the toggle to activate