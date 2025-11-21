What Can You Do With This Automation?
Proactive customer success:
Health Scoring: Calculate customer health.
Usage Tracking: Monitor product engagement.
Risk Detection: Flag at-risk customers.
Intervention Triggers: Create tasks for CSMs.
Trend Analysis: Track health over time.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Schedule Weekly
Actions:
- Calculate health scores for all customers
- Compare to previous week
- Identify declining accounts
- Create intervention tasks
- Generate dashboard and alert CSMs
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Define health score criteria
Set risk thresholds
Enable the toggle to activate