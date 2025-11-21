download dots
Categories

💚 Customer Health Dashboard with AI

Monitor customer health scores automatically with usage tracking, engagement analysis, and churn risk identification.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Proactive customer success:

  • Health Scoring: Calculate customer health.

  • Usage Tracking: Monitor product engagement.

  • Risk Detection: Flag at-risk customers.

  • Intervention Triggers: Create tasks for CSMs.

  • Trend Analysis: Track health over time.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Schedule Weekly

Actions:

  1. Calculate health scores for all customers
  2. Compare to previous week
  3. Identify declining accounts
  4. Create intervention tasks
  5. Generate dashboard and alert CSMs

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Define health score criteria

  • Set risk thresholds

  • Enable the toggle to activate