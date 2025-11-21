download dots
Categories

📊 Project Status to Teams Channel with AI

Automatically post project status updates to Microsoft Teams channels. Keep stakeholders informed with regular progress reports.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Post weekly project status to Teams channels

  • Share task completion updates in real-time

  • Alert stakeholders to blockers and risks

  • Generate AI summaries of project progress

  • Format with adaptive cards for rich display

Automation Flow

Trigger: Schedule Weekly (Monday 9 AM)

Actions:

  1. Gather project metrics and status
  2. AI Generate weekly summary
  3. Post to Teams channel with formatting
  4. Tag project stakeholders
  5. Create follow-up tasks for blockers

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Microsoft Teams

  • Configure channel and stakeholder mapping

  • Enable the toggle to activate