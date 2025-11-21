What Can You Do With This Automation?
Post weekly project status to Teams channels
Share task completion updates in real-time
Alert stakeholders to blockers and risks
Generate AI summaries of project progress
Format with adaptive cards for rich display
Automation Flow
Trigger: Schedule Weekly (Monday 9 AM)
Actions:
- Gather project metrics and status
- AI Generate weekly summary
- Post to Teams channel with formatting
- Tag project stakeholders
- Create follow-up tasks for blockers
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Microsoft Teams
Configure channel and stakeholder mapping
Enable the toggle to activate