✅ Teams Message to Task with AI

Convert Microsoft Teams messages into Taskade tasks. Capture action items from conversations and ensure nothing falls through the cracks.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Create tasks from Teams messages

  • Capture action items from meeting chats

  • Assign tasks to mentioned team members

  • Preserve message context and links

  • Post confirmation back to Teams

Automation Flow

Trigger: Teams New Message (with @task or keyword)

Actions:

  1. Parse message content and mentions
  2. Create task in Taskade project
  3. Assign to mentioned team member
  4. Set due date if specified
  5. Reply in Teams with task link

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Microsoft Teams to Taskade

  • Configure trigger keywords

  • Enable the toggle to activate