What Can You Do With This Automation?
Create tasks from Teams messages
Capture action items from meeting chats
Assign tasks to mentioned team members
Preserve message context and links
Post confirmation back to Teams
Automation Flow
Trigger: Teams New Message (with @task or keyword)
Actions:
- Parse message content and mentions
- Create task in Taskade project
- Assign to mentioned team member
- Set due date if specified
- Reply in Teams with task link
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Microsoft Teams to Taskade
Configure trigger keywords
Enable the toggle to activate