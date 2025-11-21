download dots
⚖️ Team Workload Balancer with AI

Optimize team productivity with capacity planning, workload distribution, and resource forecasting.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Balance team capacity intelligently:

  • Capacity Tracking: Real-time team availability.
  • Workload Distribution: Auto-assign based on capacity.
  • Overload Alerts: Notify when team is overburdened.
  • Forecasting: Predict resource needs.
  • Weekly Reports: Team utilization summaries.

Use Cases

  • Project Managers: Distribute work evenly.
  • Team Leads: Prevent burnout with visibility.
  • HR: Resource planning and hiring decisions.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Configure team members and capacity.
  • Set up alert thresholds.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.