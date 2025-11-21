What Can You Do With This Automation?
Balance team capacity intelligently:
- Capacity Tracking: Real-time team availability.
- Workload Distribution: Auto-assign based on capacity.
- Overload Alerts: Notify when team is overburdened.
- Forecasting: Predict resource needs.
- Weekly Reports: Team utilization summaries.
Use Cases
- Project Managers: Distribute work evenly.
- Team Leads: Prevent burnout with visibility.
- HR: Resource planning and hiring decisions.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Configure team members and capacity.
- Set up alert thresholds.
- Enable the toggle to activate.