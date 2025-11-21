What Can You Do With This Automation?
Manage the complete subscription lifecycle:
- Onboarding: Welcome new subscribers with activation emails.
- Payment Recovery: Follow up on failed payments.
- Renewal Reminders: Notify before expiration.
- Win-Back: Re-engage canceled customers.
Use Cases
- SaaS Companies: Reduce churn and increase LTV.
- Membership Sites: Keep members renewing.
- Online Courses: Track student subscriptions.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Set up Stripe triggers for subscription events.
- Configure email sequences for each stage.
- Enable the toggle to activate.