What Can You Do With This Automation?
Transform content into a multi-platform machine:
- Video Transcription: Transcribe YouTube videos to text.
- Blog Generation: Create SEO posts from transcripts.
- Social Snippets: Extract quotes for Twitter/LinkedIn.
- WordPress Publishing: Publish drafts automatically.
Use Cases
- YouTubers: Turn videos into blog posts and social content.
- Podcasters: Create show notes and articles.
- Marketing: Maximize ROI from every content piece.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Set up YouTube new_video trigger.
- Configure transcription and AI generation.
- Enable the toggle to activate.