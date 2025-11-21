download dots
Categories

📹 Content Repurposing Engine with AI

Multiply content output 5x with automated transcription and multi-platform publishing.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Transform content into a multi-platform machine:

  • Video Transcription: Transcribe YouTube videos to text.
  • Blog Generation: Create SEO posts from transcripts.
  • Social Snippets: Extract quotes for Twitter/LinkedIn.
  • WordPress Publishing: Publish drafts automatically.

Use Cases

  • YouTubers: Turn videos into blog posts and social content.
  • Podcasters: Create show notes and articles.
  • Marketing: Maximize ROI from every content piece.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Set up YouTube new_video trigger.
  • Configure transcription and AI generation.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.