💚 Client Health Monitor with AI

Detect at-risk clients with AI-powered health scoring and intervention workflows.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Build a proactive client success system:

  • Health Score: AI analyzes activity and engagement.
  • Risk Detection: Flag clients showing warning signs.
  • Intervention: Create check-in tasks when scores drop.
  • Team Alerts: Notify CSMs of at-risk accounts.

Use Cases

  • Customer Success: Proactively manage relationships.
  • Agencies: Monitor client satisfaction.
  • SaaS: Predict and prevent churn.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Set up weekly schedule trigger.
  • Configure AI health score calculation.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.