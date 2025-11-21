What Can You Do With This Automation?
Build a proactive client success system:
- Health Score: AI analyzes activity and engagement.
- Risk Detection: Flag clients showing warning signs.
- Intervention: Create check-in tasks when scores drop.
- Team Alerts: Notify CSMs of at-risk accounts.
Use Cases
- Customer Success: Proactively manage relationships.
- Agencies: Monitor client satisfaction.
- SaaS: Predict and prevent churn.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Set up weekly schedule trigger.
- Configure AI health score calculation.
- Enable the toggle to activate.