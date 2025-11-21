What Can You Do With This Automation?
Build an intelligent support system:
- AI Categorization: Classify tickets by type (Bug, Feature, Question).
- Sentiment Analysis: Detect frustrated customers and escalate.
- Smart Routing: Route urgent issues to on-call staff.
- Auto-Response: Generate AI responses from your knowledge base.
Use Cases
- Support Teams: Handle high ticket volumes consistently.
- SaaS Companies: Reduce first-response time and improve CSAT.
- E-commerce: Manage order issues and returns efficiently.
How To Use This Automation
- Go to the "Automations" tab.
- Set up Gmail or Slack triggers for support requests.
- Configure AI categorization with your categories.
- Enable the toggle to activate.