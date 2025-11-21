download dots
🎧 AI Customer Support Triage with AI

Deliver 80% faster support with AI-powered ticket categorization, sentiment analysis, and intelligent routing.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Build an intelligent support system:

  • AI Categorization: Classify tickets by type (Bug, Feature, Question).
  • Sentiment Analysis: Detect frustrated customers and escalate.
  • Smart Routing: Route urgent issues to on-call staff.
  • Auto-Response: Generate AI responses from your knowledge base.

Use Cases

  • Support Teams: Handle high ticket volumes consistently.
  • SaaS Companies: Reduce first-response time and improve CSAT.
  • E-commerce: Manage order issues and returns efficiently.

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab.
  • Set up Gmail or Slack triggers for support requests.
  • Configure AI categorization with your categories.
  • Enable the toggle to activate.