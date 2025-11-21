What Can You Do With This Automation?
Create tasks from Discord messages instantly
Capture feature requests and bug reports
Preserve message context and author info
Assign tasks to team members automatically
Link back to original Discord thread
Automation Flow
Trigger: Discord New Message (with 📝 reaction or /task command)
Actions:
- Parse message content and author
- AI Generate task title and description
- Create task in appropriate project
- Post confirmation in Discord
- Assign based on content category
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Discord to your workspace
Configure task creation rules
Enable the toggle to activate