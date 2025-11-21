download dots
✅ Discord to Taskade Task Creation with AI

Create Taskade tasks from Discord messages. React with an emoji or use a command to convert conversations into actionable tasks.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Create tasks from Discord messages instantly

  • Capture feature requests and bug reports

  • Preserve message context and author info

  • Assign tasks to team members automatically

  • Link back to original Discord thread

Automation Flow

Trigger: Discord New Message (with 📝 reaction or /task command)

Actions:

  1. Parse message content and author
  2. AI Generate task title and description
  3. Create task in appropriate project
  4. Post confirmation in Discord
  5. Assign based on content category

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Discord to your workspace

  • Configure task creation rules

  • Enable the toggle to activate