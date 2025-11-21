What Can You Do With This Automation?
Post to Discord when project milestones are completed
Share task status updates with your community
Announce new features or releases automatically
Coordinate remote teams with real-time project updates
Format messages with rich embeds for better visibility
Automation Flow
Trigger: Task Completed (tagged "milestone")
Actions:
- Format update message with project details
- Post to #updates Discord channel
- Tag relevant roles if high priority
- Log announcement in tracking project
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect your Discord server
Configure channel mappings
Enable the toggle to activate