📢 Project Updates to Discord with AI

Automatically post project milestone updates and task completions to your Discord server. Keep your community or team informed in real-time.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Post to Discord when project milestones are completed

  • Share task status updates with your community

  • Announce new features or releases automatically

  • Coordinate remote teams with real-time project updates

  • Format messages with rich embeds for better visibility

Automation Flow

Trigger: Task Completed (tagged "milestone")

Actions:

  1. Format update message with project details
  2. Post to #updates Discord channel
  3. Tag relevant roles if high priority
  4. Log announcement in tracking project

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect your Discord server

  • Configure channel mappings

  • Enable the toggle to activate