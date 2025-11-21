What Can You Do With This Automation?
Respond to common questions with AI-generated answers
Escalate complex issues to human moderators
Maintain conversation context for follow-up questions
Log all support interactions for analysis
Provide 24/7 community support coverage
Automation Flow
Trigger: Discord New Message (in #support channel)
Actions:
- AI Analyze message intent and category
- AI Generate helpful response
- Branch: If complex → create task for team
- Post AI response to Discord
- Log interaction in support tracking
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Discord and configure AI knowledge base
Set up escalation criteria
Enable the toggle to activate