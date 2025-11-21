download dots
🤖 AI Community Support Bot with AI

Deploy AI-powered support in your Discord server. Answer common questions, escalate complex issues, and maintain conversation history.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Respond to common questions with AI-generated answers

  • Escalate complex issues to human moderators

  • Maintain conversation context for follow-up questions

  • Log all support interactions for analysis

  • Provide 24/7 community support coverage

Automation Flow

Trigger: Discord New Message (in #support channel)

Actions:

  1. AI Analyze message intent and category
  2. AI Generate helpful response
  3. Branch: If complex → create task for team
  4. Post AI response to Discord
  5. Log interaction in support tracking

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Discord and configure AI knowledge base

  • Set up escalation criteria

  • Enable the toggle to activate