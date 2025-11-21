download dots
✅ Post-Meeting Action Item Tracker with AI

Capture and assign action items after meetings with automated task creation, deadline setting, and follow-up reminders.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Never lose meeting commitments:

  • Action Capture: Create tasks from meeting notes.

  • Automatic Assignment: Assign based on mentions.

  • Deadline Setting: Set due dates from context.

  • Follow-Up Scheduling: Book next meeting.

  • Accountability Tracking: Monitor completion.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Meeting Ended + Delay 1 hour

Actions:

  1. Create action item entry form
  2. Parse items and create tasks
  3. Assign to mentioned team members
  4. Set deadlines based on priority
  5. Schedule follow-up if needed

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Connect calendar and task management

  • Configure task templates

  • Enable the toggle to activate