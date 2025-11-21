✅ Post-Meeting Action Item Tracker with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Never lose meeting commitments:
Action Capture: Create tasks from meeting notes.
Automatic Assignment: Assign based on mentions.
Deadline Setting: Set due dates from context.
Follow-Up Scheduling: Book next meeting.
Accountability Tracking: Monitor completion.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Meeting Ended + Delay 1 hour
Actions:
- Create action item entry form
- Parse items and create tasks
- Assign to mentioned team members
- Set deadlines based on priority
- Schedule follow-up if needed
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Connect calendar and task management
Configure task templates
Enable the toggle to activate