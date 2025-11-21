📄 Meeting Prep Document Generator with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Never go into a meeting unprepared:
Attendee Research: Pull company and contact info.
Context Gathering: Retrieve CRM history and notes.
Agenda Generation: AI creates meeting agenda.
Prep Doc Creation: Compile into Google Doc.
Pre-Meeting Reminder: Send with prep materials.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Calendly Invitee Created
Actions:
- Research attendee via web search
- Pull CRM history from HubSpot
- AI generate agenda and talking points
- Create prep document in Google Docs
- Send prep reminder email
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Connect Calendly, Google Docs, and HubSpot
Configure research sources and templates
Enable the toggle to activate