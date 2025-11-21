download dots
📄 Meeting Prep Document Generator with AI

Automatically research attendees and generate comprehensive meeting prep documents with company background, talking points, and agenda.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Never go into a meeting unprepared:

  • Attendee Research: Pull company and contact info.

  • Context Gathering: Retrieve CRM history and notes.

  • Agenda Generation: AI creates meeting agenda.

  • Prep Doc Creation: Compile into Google Doc.

  • Pre-Meeting Reminder: Send with prep materials.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Calendly Invitee Created

Actions:

  1. Research attendee via web search
  2. Pull CRM history from HubSpot
  3. AI generate agenda and talking points
  4. Create prep document in Google Docs
  5. Send prep reminder email

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Connect Calendly, Google Docs, and HubSpot

  • Configure research sources and templates

  • Enable the toggle to activate