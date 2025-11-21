download dots
💰 Meeting Cost Calculator Alert with AI

Calculate and display the real cost of meetings based on attendee salaries and duration to promote meeting efficiency.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Promote meeting efficiency:

  • Cost Calculation: Compute based on salaries and time.

  • Pre-Meeting Display: Show cost before meetings.

  • ROI Tracking: Compare cost to outcomes.

  • Efficiency Reports: Weekly meeting cost summaries.

  • Reduction Targets: Track meeting time trends.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Google Calendar Event Created

Actions:

  1. Calculate estimated cost per attendee
  2. Add cost note to calendar event
  3. Send cost awareness to organizer
  4. Track to weekly meeting cost report
  5. Alert on high-cost meetings

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Configure salary bands (optional)

  • Connect Google Calendar

  • Enable the toggle to activate