💰 Meeting Cost Calculator Alert with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Promote meeting efficiency:
Cost Calculation: Compute based on salaries and time.
Pre-Meeting Display: Show cost before meetings.
ROI Tracking: Compare cost to outcomes.
Efficiency Reports: Weekly meeting cost summaries.
Reduction Targets: Track meeting time trends.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Google Calendar Event Created
Actions:
- Calculate estimated cost per attendee
- Add cost note to calendar event
- Send cost awareness to organizer
- Track to weekly meeting cost report
- Alert on high-cost meetings
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Configure salary bands (optional)
Connect Google Calendar
Enable the toggle to activate