🔄 Meeting Cancellation Handler with AI

Automatically manage meeting cancellations with re-engagement workflows, rescheduling options, and slot recovery notifications.

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Recover from cancellations gracefully:

  • Cancellation Detection: Trigger on calendar changes.

  • Re-Engagement Email: Offer easy rescheduling.

  • Slot Recovery: Notify team of opened time.

  • Trend Tracking: Monitor cancellation patterns.

  • Task Cleanup: Remove or update related tasks.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Calendly Invitee Cancelled

Actions:

  1. Send re-engagement email with reschedule link
  2. Notify of freed time slot
  3. Update related tasks
  4. Log cancellation for analysis
  5. Create follow-up task if needed

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Connect Calendly and email

  • Configure re-engagement messaging

  • Enable the toggle to activate