🔄 Meeting Cancellation Handler with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Recover from cancellations gracefully:
Cancellation Detection: Trigger on calendar changes.
Re-Engagement Email: Offer easy rescheduling.
Slot Recovery: Notify team of opened time.
Trend Tracking: Monitor cancellation patterns.
Task Cleanup: Remove or update related tasks.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Calendly Invitee Cancelled
Actions:
- Send re-engagement email with reschedule link
- Notify of freed time slot
- Update related tasks
- Log cancellation for analysis
- Create follow-up task if needed
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Connect Calendly and email
Configure re-engagement messaging
Enable the toggle to activate