What Can You Do With This Automation?
Begin every day prepared:
Meeting Summary: Today's meetings at a glance.
Prep Links: Quick access to prep materials.
Priority Tasks: Top items for the day.
Travel Time: Alerts for meeting locations.
Focus Blocks: Identify unscheduled time.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Schedule Daily (7 AM)
Actions:
- Query today's calendar events
- Pull prep docs for each meeting
- Get top priority tasks
- Compile into digest format
- Send email and Slack message
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Connect Google Calendar and email
Set your preferred digest time
Enable the toggle to activate