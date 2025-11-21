download dots
☀️ Daily Schedule Digest with AI

Start each day with an automated digest of your meetings, prep materials, and priorities delivered to your inbox.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Begin every day prepared:

  • Meeting Summary: Today's meetings at a glance.

  • Prep Links: Quick access to prep materials.

  • Priority Tasks: Top items for the day.

  • Travel Time: Alerts for meeting locations.

  • Focus Blocks: Identify unscheduled time.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Schedule Daily (7 AM)

Actions:

  1. Query today's calendar events
  2. Pull prep docs for each meeting
  3. Get top priority tasks
  4. Compile into digest format
  5. Send email and Slack message

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Connect Google Calendar and email

  • Set your preferred digest time

  • Enable the toggle to activate