🔬 Multi-Agent Research System with AI

Deploy a team of AI agents for comprehensive research with parallel investigation, cross-validation, and synthesized reporting.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Harness AI team intelligence:

  • Parallel Research: Multiple agents investigate simultaneously.

  • Cross-Validation: Agents verify each other's findings.

  • Synthesis: Combine insights into comprehensive report.

  • Confidence Scoring: Rate finding reliability.

  • Source Tracking: Maintain research provenance.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Task Manual Trigger (research request)

Actions:

  1. Parse research question
  2. Assign to multiple research agents
  3. Gather and cross-validate findings
  4. Synthesize into unified report
  5. Deliver with confidence scores

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Set up your agent team with diverse knowledge

  • Configure synthesis rules

  • Enable the toggle to activate