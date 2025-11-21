🔬 Multi-Agent Research System with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Harness AI team intelligence:
Parallel Research: Multiple agents investigate simultaneously.
Cross-Validation: Agents verify each other's findings.
Synthesis: Combine insights into comprehensive report.
Confidence Scoring: Rate finding reliability.
Source Tracking: Maintain research provenance.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Task Manual Trigger (research request)
Actions:
- Parse research question
- Assign to multiple research agents
- Gather and cross-validate findings
- Synthesize into unified report
- Deliver with confidence scores
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Set up your agent team with diverse knowledge
Configure synthesis rules
Enable the toggle to activate