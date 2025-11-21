download dots
🧠 Knowledge Base Trainer with AI

Automatically expand AI agent knowledge by extracting learnings from resolved tickets, documentation, and team expertise.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Self-improving AI knowledge:

  • Learning Extraction: Pull insights from tickets.

  • Documentation Sync: Keep agent updated.

  • Expert Capture: Learn from team responses.

  • Quality Validation: Verify before adding.

  • Knowledge Graph: Build connected understanding.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Task Completed (support ticket resolved)

Actions:

  1. Extract key learnings from resolution
  2. Validate with existing knowledge
  3. Add to agent knowledge base
  4. Update related topics
  5. Log learning for review

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Configure knowledge extraction rules

  • Set validation thresholds

  • Enable the toggle to activate