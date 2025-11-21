What Can You Do With This Automation?
Self-improving AI knowledge:
Learning Extraction: Pull insights from tickets.
Documentation Sync: Keep agent updated.
Expert Capture: Learn from team responses.
Quality Validation: Verify before adding.
Knowledge Graph: Build connected understanding.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Task Completed (support ticket resolved)
Actions:
- Extract key learnings from resolution
- Validate with existing knowledge
- Add to agent knowledge base
- Update related topics
- Log learning for review
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Configure knowledge extraction rules
Set validation thresholds
Enable the toggle to activate