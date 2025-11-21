What Can You Do With This Automation?
Smart request handling:
Content Analysis: Agent understands request type.
Context Assessment: Consider sender, history, urgency.
Path Selection: Route to best workflow.
Priority Setting: Assign appropriate priority.
Assignment Logic: Pick the right handler.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Any incoming request (email, form, chat)
Actions:
- Agent analyzes request content
- Assess context and urgency
- Determine optimal routing path
- Set priority and assign handler
- Initiate appropriate workflow
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Define routing rules and paths
Train agent on your workflows
Enable the toggle to activate