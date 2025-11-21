download dots
🔀 Intelligent Workflow Router with AI

Use AI agents to analyze incoming requests and route them to the optimal workflow path based on content, context, and priority.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Smart request handling:

  • Content Analysis: Agent understands request type.

  • Context Assessment: Consider sender, history, urgency.

  • Path Selection: Route to best workflow.

  • Priority Setting: Assign appropriate priority.

  • Assignment Logic: Pick the right handler.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Any incoming request (email, form, chat)

Actions:

  1. Agent analyzes request content
  2. Assess context and urgency
  3. Determine optimal routing path
  4. Set priority and assign handler
  5. Initiate appropriate workflow

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Define routing rules and paths

  • Train agent on your workflows

  • Enable the toggle to activate