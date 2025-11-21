download dots
💬 Customer Query Handler with AI

Deploy AI agents to handle customer queries with natural conversation, knowledge base access, and seamless human handoff.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Intelligent customer interaction:

  • Natural Conversation: Agent engages naturally.

  • Knowledge Access: Draw from your documentation.

  • Smart Handoff: Escalate complex issues.

  • Lead Capture: Convert inquiries to opportunities.

  • Conversation Logging: Track all interactions.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Agent Conversation Ended

Actions:

  1. Analyze conversation content
  2. Extract lead/opportunity signals
  3. Create task for follow-up if needed
  4. Log to CRM if qualified
  5. Generate conversation summary

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Configure your customer-facing agent

  • Set escalation rules

  • Enable the toggle to activate