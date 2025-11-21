What Can You Do With This Automation?
Intelligent customer interaction:
Natural Conversation: Agent engages naturally.
Knowledge Access: Draw from your documentation.
Smart Handoff: Escalate complex issues.
Lead Capture: Convert inquiries to opportunities.
Conversation Logging: Track all interactions.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Agent Conversation Ended
Actions:
- Analyze conversation content
- Extract lead/opportunity signals
- Create task for follow-up if needed
- Log to CRM if qualified
- Generate conversation summary
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Configure your customer-facing agent
Set escalation rules
Enable the toggle to activate