What Can You Do With This Automation?
Ensure content excellence:
Quality Scoring: Rate content on multiple criteria.
Accuracy Check: Verify facts and claims.
Brand Consistency: Check voice and style.
SEO Analysis: Optimize for search.
Improvement Suggestions: Specific recommendations.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Task Completed (draft ready)
Actions:
- Agent reviews content quality
- Check accuracy and sources
- Analyze brand consistency
- Evaluate SEO factors
- Generate feedback report
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Train agent on your brand guidelines
Configure quality criteria
Enable the toggle to activate