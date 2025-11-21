download dots
Categories

✍️ Content Quality Reviewer with AI

Have AI agents review content for quality, accuracy, and brand consistency before publication with detailed feedback.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Ensure content excellence:

  • Quality Scoring: Rate content on multiple criteria.

  • Accuracy Check: Verify facts and claims.

  • Brand Consistency: Check voice and style.

  • SEO Analysis: Optimize for search.

  • Improvement Suggestions: Specific recommendations.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Task Completed (draft ready)

Actions:

  1. Agent reviews content quality
  2. Check accuracy and sources
  3. Analyze brand consistency
  4. Evaluate SEO factors
  5. Generate feedback report

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Train agent on your brand guidelines

  • Configure quality criteria

  • Enable the toggle to activate