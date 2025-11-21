What Can You Do With This Automation?
Data-driven deal strategy:
Deal Assessment: AI evaluates opportunity quality.
Risk Identification: Flag potential obstacles.
Strategy Recommendations: Suggest next best actions.
Win Probability: Predict likelihood of close.
Competitive Intelligence: Factor in competition.
Automation Flow
Trigger: HubSpot New Deal Created
Actions:
- Gather deal data and history
- Agent analyzes opportunity
- Generate strategy recommendations
- Calculate win probability
- Deliver insights to sales rep
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Train agent on your deal data
Connect to HubSpot
Enable the toggle to activate