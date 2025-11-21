download dots
🎯 AI Deal Analyzer with AI

Analyze sales opportunities with AI agents that assess deal quality, recommend strategies, and predict close probability.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Data-driven deal strategy:

  • Deal Assessment: AI evaluates opportunity quality.

  • Risk Identification: Flag potential obstacles.

  • Strategy Recommendations: Suggest next best actions.

  • Win Probability: Predict likelihood of close.

  • Competitive Intelligence: Factor in competition.

Automation Flow

Trigger: HubSpot New Deal Created

Actions:

  1. Gather deal data and history
  2. Agent analyzes opportunity
  3. Generate strategy recommendations
  4. Calculate win probability
  5. Deliver insights to sales rep

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Train agent on your deal data

  • Connect to HubSpot

  • Enable the toggle to activate