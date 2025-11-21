Build AI teams with our Multi-Agent Orchestrator. Built with Taskade Genesis, this agent coordinates multiple AI agents that collaborate, delegate, and complete complex tasks together.
What Is a Multi-Agent Orchestrator?
A Multi-Agent Orchestrator manages teams of AI agents — assigning tasks, coordinating outputs, and synthesizing results. Powered by Custom AI Agents, it enables multi-agent systems that tackle complex problems no single agent could handle.
Why Use a Multi-Agent System?
Complex tasks need diverse skills. Multi-agent systems provide:
- Specialized Agents: Each agent focuses on what it does best
- Parallel Processing: Multiple agents work simultaneously
- Collaborative Output: Agents build on each other's work
- Quality Control: Agents review and improve each other
- Scalable Capacity: Add agents as needed
Who Should Use This Orchestrator?
This Multi-Agent Orchestrator helps:
- Enterprise Teams building AI workflows
- Research Groups automating complex analysis
- Content Teams scaling production
- Operations requiring coordinated automation
- Anyone building sophisticated AI systems
How To Deploy Multi-Agent Systems?
- Click "Use Agent" to open the Multi-Agent Orchestrator
- Define the agents and their specializations
- Configure coordination rules and handoffs
- Set up the master workflow
- Monitor agent collaboration and outputs
Build custom AI teams with Taskade Genesis. Learn about how Genesis works with Workspace DNA. Explore the Community Gallery.