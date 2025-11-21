Build AI teams with our Multi-Agent Orchestrator. Built with Taskade Genesis, this agent coordinates multiple AI agents that collaborate, delegate, and complete complex tasks together.

What Is a Multi-Agent Orchestrator?

A Multi-Agent Orchestrator manages teams of AI agents — assigning tasks, coordinating outputs, and synthesizing results. Powered by Custom AI Agents, it enables multi-agent systems that tackle complex problems no single agent could handle.

Why Use a Multi-Agent System?

Complex tasks need diverse skills. Multi-agent systems provide:

Specialized Agents: Each agent focuses on what it does best

Who Should Use This Orchestrator?

This Multi-Agent Orchestrator helps:

Enterprise Teams building AI workflows

building AI workflows Research Groups automating complex analysis

automating complex analysis Content Teams scaling production

scaling production Operations requiring coordinated automation

requiring coordinated automation Anyone building sophisticated AI systems

How To Deploy Multi-Agent Systems?

Click "Use Agent" to open the Multi-Agent Orchestrator Define the agents and their specializations Configure coordination rules and handoffs Set up the master workflow Monitor agent collaboration and outputs

Build custom AI teams with Taskade Genesis. Learn about how Genesis works with Workspace DNA. Explore the Community Gallery.