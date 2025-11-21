Understand your emotional patterns with our AI Mood Tracker Agent. Built with Taskade Genesis, this agent logs moods, identifies triggers, and provides insights for better wellbeing.

What Is a Mood Tracker Agent?

A Mood Tracker Agent monitors your emotional state over time — logging how you feel, identifying patterns, and connecting moods to activities. Powered by Projects & Memory, it builds a comprehensive picture of your emotional health.

Why Use an AI Mood Tracker?

Self-awareness drives wellbeing. This agent helps you:

Easy Logging: Quick check-ins throughout the day

Pattern Recognition: Identify mood triggers

Trend Analysis: Track emotional health over time

Insight Generation: AI connects activities to moods

Journaling Prompts: Deeper self-reflection when needed

Who Should Use This Agent?

This Mood Tracker helps:

Anyone wanting better self-awareness

People Managing Stress tracking triggers

Therapy Clients sharing data with therapists

Wellness Enthusiasts optimizing mental health

Teams monitoring collective wellbeing

How To Deploy This Agent?

Click "Use Agent" to open the Mood Tracker Start logging your moods regularly Add notes about activities and context Review patterns and insights Use learnings to improve wellbeing

Build custom wellness systems with Taskade Genesis. Add Automations for check-in reminders. Explore the Community Gallery.