Understand your emotional patterns with our AI Mood Tracker Agent. Built with Taskade Genesis, this agent logs moods, identifies triggers, and provides insights for better wellbeing.
What Is a Mood Tracker Agent?
A Mood Tracker Agent monitors your emotional state over time — logging how you feel, identifying patterns, and connecting moods to activities. Powered by Projects & Memory, it builds a comprehensive picture of your emotional health.
Why Use an AI Mood Tracker?
Self-awareness drives wellbeing. This agent helps you:
- Easy Logging: Quick check-ins throughout the day
- Pattern Recognition: Identify mood triggers
- Trend Analysis: Track emotional health over time
- Insight Generation: AI connects activities to moods
- Journaling Prompts: Deeper self-reflection when needed
Who Should Use This Agent?
This Mood Tracker helps:
- Anyone wanting better self-awareness
- People Managing Stress tracking triggers
- Therapy Clients sharing data with therapists
- Wellness Enthusiasts optimizing mental health
- Teams monitoring collective wellbeing
How To Deploy This Agent?
- Click "Use Agent" to open the Mood Tracker
- Start logging your moods regularly
- Add notes about activities and context
- Review patterns and insights
- Use learnings to improve wellbeing
Build custom wellness systems with Taskade Genesis. Add Automations for check-in reminders. Explore the Community Gallery.