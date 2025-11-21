Create professional event websites that handle everything from registration to follow-up. Built with Taskade Genesis, generate complete event pages with schedules, speakers, and automated confirmations.

What Is an Event Website Generator?

An Event Website Generator creates complete event marketing and registration sites. Enter your event details, and the AI generates pages with schedules, speaker bios, registration forms, and automated confirmation workflows — all powered by Automations.

Why Use an AI Event Website Generator?

Event websites require multiple moving parts. Our AI handles them all:

Registration Forms: Custom fields with validation and confirmations

Custom fields with validation and confirmations Schedule Display: Clear agenda with times, sessions, and speakers

Clear agenda with times, sessions, and speakers Speaker Profiles: Bio pages with photos and social links

Bio pages with photos and social links Automated Emails: Confirmations and reminders via Automations

Confirmations and reminders via Automations Attendee Tracking: Data stored in Projects & Memory

Who Should Use This Generator?

This Event Website Generator is ideal for:

Conference Organizers managing large events

managing large events Workshop Hosts running educational sessions

running educational sessions Webinar Producers promoting online events

promoting online events Community Leaders organizing meetups

organizing meetups Corporate Teams planning company events

How To Generate Your Event Website?

Click "Use Generator" to open the Event Website template Add event name, dates, and description Configure schedule and speaker information Set up registration form fields Publish and start collecting registrations

Build custom event systems with Taskade Genesis. Learn about Workspace DNA. Explore event templates in the Community Gallery.