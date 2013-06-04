Master your time with our AI-powered Time Tracker. Built with Taskade Genesis, track time on tasks, generate reports, and optimize your productivity.

What Is an AI Time Tracker?

An AI Time Tracker monitors how you spend time on tasks and projects. Powered by Automations, it provides automatic logging, categorization, and insights to help you work smarter.

Why Use an AI Time Tracker?

Understanding time usage is key to productivity. Our tracker delivers:

Automatic Logging: Track time without manual entry

Track time without manual entry Project Categorization: Organize time by projects and clients

Organize time by projects and clients Detailed Reports: Daily, weekly, and monthly summaries

Daily, weekly, and monthly summaries Productivity Insights: Identify patterns and optimization opportunities

Identify patterns and optimization opportunities Billable Hours: Track and export for invoicing

Who Should Use This Tool?

This Time Tracker is perfect for:

Freelancers billing hourly clients

billing hourly clients Remote Workers tracking productivity

tracking productivity Teams managing project hours

managing project hours Consultants tracking billable time

tracking billable time Anyone wanting to optimize time use

How To Track Your Time?

Click "Use Generator" to open the Time Tracker Create projects and categories Start tracking time on tasks Review reports and insights Export for billing or analysis

Build custom productivity systems with Taskade Genesis. Connect to /generate/dashboards for visual reports. Find more tools in the Community Gallery.